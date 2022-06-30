NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Tonight, dine out while raising money for a great cause. The NO/AIDS Dine Out for Life is an event aimed at providing care for thousands affected by HIV. Head tonight to such spots as Café Degas, Chef Ron’s Gumbo Shop, and Spudly’s Super Spuds, where a portion of the profits will go to the Dining Out For Life organization. Find out more through their website!

Catch some great comedy tomorrow night at Treme Hideaway. Starting at 8 pm, there’ll be an Unfiltered comedy show with “The Gray Fox” Andre LaVelle, who has shared the stage with Cedric the Entertainer and others. Kym Whitley will be special guest, and reserved seating and bottle service is available.

Celebrate the 4th of July a day early on Sunday evening at the free Uncle Sam Jam in Lafrenier Park. Enjoy free parking, and let the kids run around across this amazing 155-acre green space. There’ll be delicious food, a firework show to end the night, and musical groups Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Cowboy Mouth, and The TopCats.

Finally on Monday don’t miss the 4th Fest in Crescent Park, located in the French Market District at 2300 N. Peters. This free festival will feature performances by the Jamaican Me Breakfast Club and the Big 6 Brass Band. Then get comfortable to catch the fireworks at Go 4th on the River on the New Orleans riverfront, with the best fireworks display in town.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.