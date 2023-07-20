NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Summer is zooming by – soon it will be time for back-to-school shopping and Saints football. Enjoy this down stretch with live music, entertaining dance moves, and refreshing cocktails: here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks!

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, hip hop dance crew the Jabbawockeez will be bringing their impressive moves to the Beau Rivage Hotel & Casino this weekend. The group became famous after winning on the show America’s Best Dance Crew. Their current show is called Timeless, and it incorporates the group’s classic routines and breathtaking sights and sounds.

Next, get ready to move to the band “The Drums” at the House of Blues this Saturday night. The Drums will be performing songs from their latest LP, Brutalism…an album of exquisitely crafted pop songs that blast high energy in the face of anxiety. Grab dinner in the restaurant before the show to make it a full night out.

On Sunday, Alicia Keys will bring her “Keys to the Summer” tour to the Smoothie King Center. The Grammy-award winning singer is beloved for her beautiful voice and piano playing. She is one of the best-selling artists with many chart-topping songs such as “Empire State of Mind”. Get your tickets now before this show sells out.

Finally, starting Sunday and running through next week – Tales of the Cocktail, New Orleans’ favorite celebration of all things boozy, is returning. Tales is the world’s leading cocktail conference, and it will offer different parties, tastings, and more. Visit their website for a full listing of events.

