Some of this weekend’s events include:

Looking to get into shape on a bike while touring through beautiful Cajun Country? Well this weekend’s Cycle Zydeco is for you! Starting today, participants hop on their bicycles and casually ride through South Louisiana while making stops along the way to enjoy delicious crawfish and Cajun food along with live music. Visit CycleZydeco.org for more information.

Next, 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of French Quarter Fest! The action starts today with music on multiple stages and goes through Sunday. Headliners include Big Freedia, the Soul Rebels, and others…while food refreshments include the crab beignets from Loretta’s Authentic Pralines and the Skinny Hand Grenade from Tropical Isle!

Or, head out to the strawberry capital of the world and enjoy this weekend’s Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival. The fest is one of the largest free festivals in all of Louisiana and features carnival rides, great food, and, of course, lots of tasty local strawberries. Musical entertainment will be provided by Parish County Line, The Phunky Monkeys, and others.

Finally, America’s favorite teacher-comedian Eddie B will be bringing his “Teachers Only” tour to the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Saturday night. The comedian gained viral fame from his “What Teachers Really Want to Say” videos, which comedically touch on the frustrations of educators. Showtime is 8 p.m., and tickets range from $35 to $45.

