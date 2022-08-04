NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Make reservations for COOLinary, as over 50 restaurants across New Orleans will offer special prix-fixe meals at unbeatable prices through the end of August. Attendees can enjoy a two-course lunch for $25 or less or a three-course brunch or dinner for $45 or less from restaurants serving Italian, French, Cajun, and more.

Starting this evening, enjoy Tulane’s Summer Lyric Theatre’s production of “Rent”: a New York City-themed classic play about love and life. The event will take place at Dixon Hall on Tulane’s Uptown Campus. performances will start at 7:30 p.m. all weekend as well as a 2 pm Sunday matinee. Get your tickets now before they sell out.

Louis Armstrong enthusiasts won’t want to miss this weekend’s Satchmo Summerfest at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. Catch a line-up of 20 musical acts that includes Kermit Ruffins, John Boutte, and many others. They will be performing on two stages, and there will also be food from top restaurants. While there, be sure to visit inside the Jazz Museum to see the many exhibits the museum has to offer.

Break out your best white linen, as this Saturday evening Fidelity Bank will host White Linen Night in the New Orleans Arts District. Patrons will dress in all white and enjoy a nighttime festival with fine art, live music and refreshments. The event will showcase the work of artists at numerous museums and galleries.

