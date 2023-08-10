NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

August has arrived, but the summer fun isn’t over yet: this month features wonderful dining specials, swimming and cocktails to keep you cool, and awesome artwork that’s free to view. Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, do you enjoy eating at some of NOLA’s top restaurants at fantastic prices? Well this August enjoy “COOLinary”, as restaurants like Café Degas, Carmo, and others offer pre-fixed menus at unbeatable prices. Enjoy two-course lunches at $25 or less, and three- course dinners at $50 or less. Visit NewOrleans.com for a list of participating restaurants.

Next, this Saturday, and every Saturday in August, the Helis Foundation offers their Art & A/C series as an extension of their Art for All program. Through Art & A/C, Louisiana residents can receive free admission every Saturday in August to the CAC, Ogden Museum of Southern Art, and NOMA.

Speaking of art, this Saturday night, head to Royal Street for the 20th annual “Dirty Linen Night.” enjoy an evening exploring your favorite art galleries and shops located on Royal Street. There’ll also be live music, street performers, and great refreshments. tickets are available in advance on the Dirty Linen website.

Finally, The Royal Sonesta New Orleans invites you to beat the heat at their Oasis Pool Bar, through the month of August and into September, for Sonesta Sundays. Dip in the pool, dance to DJs, and sip on craft cocktails: Sonesta Sunday passes include discounted parking, towel service, and a great time.

Grab the August issue of Where Y’at for more fun events this weekend and in August to check out…And save the date for Where Y’at’s 25th Anniversary party on September 1st at Generations Hall!

