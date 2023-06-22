NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

The first day of summer is here, and it brings fantastic things to do for the entire family…including live music, great food, and fine art. Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, celebrate Pride month and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Up Stairs Lounge fire. The arson attack in the French Quarter was at the time the deadliest mass killing gay people in America. The series begins tomorrow at the HNOC’s Williams Research Center, and the weekend will include panel discussions, a second line jazz funeral, and more.

Next, great food and fun await at Meril’s Drag Brunch on Saturday. The event will feature live performances by local drag legends like Ivy Dripp, as well as a three-course brunch menu. Tickets are $60 and the brunch will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s are also available.

For great hip-hop, visit Baton Rouge to see Marcel P Black performing as part of the Levitt AMP Baton Rouge Music Series on Saturday evening. This new series not only celebrates the rich heritage of North Baton Rouge, but it will also enhance community-led efforts to revitalize Scotlandville Plaza.

Finally, art lovers will want to take part in the Contemporary Arts Center’s Petite Sweet: A Ball for All. The attire is “French Riviera fabulous”, and the ball will celebrate creativity, art, and fashion. There will be great food, live music by Fermin Ceballos, an open bar provided by Hendrick’s Gin, and even experiential art activations.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

