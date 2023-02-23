NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, don’t miss actor and comedian Katt Williams tomorrow night when he brings his “23 and Me” tour to the UNO Lakefront Arena. In addition to his stand-up comedy, Williams has appeared in a number of movies like “Norbit” and “Friday After Next.” The show will start at 8 p.m.

Next, Thrillville Fair returns to the Shrine on Airline from Friday night thru March 5th. The fair will feature over 30 amusement rides, carnival games, and special shows such as the Sea Lion Splash and the High Flying Pages. Visit Thrillville’s website to learn about special promos and additional perks.

For great entertainment, head out to Slidell’s Cutting Edge Theater for their production of Dreamgirls the Musical, running from tomorrow night thru March 18th. Dreamgirls follows the trials and tribulations of a Detroit girl group called The Dreams…and the story is heavily inspired by the histories of both the Supremes and Motown Records.

Finally, Carnival isn’t over just quite yet: this Sunday afternoon grab your dog and head to Covington for the 29th annual Mardi Paws Parade! This year’s theme is “Tails from the Barkside” and will be lead by Carlos…the canine star of the movie “Max.” Look for the infamous glittered doggie poops for throws…the parade starts at 2 pm, and proceeds go to the non-profit “Scott’s Wish.”

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.