NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y'at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Have you ever seen a work on the big screen that was so horrible you wonder how it was allowed to be played for audiences? In the touring show “How Did this Get Made,” Diane Raphael, Jason Mantzoukas, and Paul Scheer mercilessly take apart and make a mockery of terrible, off-center films for the audience’s entertainment value. Individuals seeking a good laugh should purchase tickets for their upcoming show at the Fillmore on Friday, August 12 at 6pm.

Avid Saints fans searching for the perfect venue to watch the Saints go up against the Texans this weekend should look no further than Nice Guys Bar! Nice Guys Bar offers a casual setting to enjoy bar fare such as chicken wings, burgers, quesadillas, nachos alongside a viewing of sporting events.

Sponsored by the New Orleans Hash House Harriers, the “drinking club with a running problem,” the Red Dress Run begins in Louis Armstrong with a steady flow of beer and thousands of 21+ individuals decked out in red dresses. The race, described as a 5k(ish) event, will last for 2 miles, and all of the proceeds will go directly to charity. An annual event, this year’s Red Dress Run will transpire on August 13 at 9 a.m. and cost $65.

This Sunday, August 14th at THNOC’s Food Forum will wrap up its celebration of summer with a unique themed dinner and beverage pairing. Dr. Harris and Dana Hann, the chef-owner of Carmo, have worked together on a special menu inspired by the Gulf South and Caribbean that is inclusive of local vendors.

