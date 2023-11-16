NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Thanksgiving is just a week away, but before you start planning your menu, it’s time to enjoy some great events around New Orleans. This weekend features comedy, live music, and classic cabaret. Here are Where Y’at’s picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, calling all art lovers: “Them Handy Sisters: An A!R Exhibition” by Sultana Isham, will have an opening reception tomorrow evening at the Ace Hotel’s New Orleans Gallery. The exhibition, on display through January, presents the works of Dr. Geneva Handy Southall and D. Antoinette Handy.

New Orleans-based comedian Carrey B is coming to Boomtown Casino’s Boomers nightclub tomorrow night. Carrey B has toured nationally for more than 23 years, performing in comedy clubs, theaters, and BET’s Comic View. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.

Next, the 2nd Annual Sober Fest is Saturday afternoon at The Sugar Mill. This alcohol-free music festival will feature performances by George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, the Trombone Shorty Academy, and others. Sober Fest is family friendly, with a kids’ area and food trucks.

Finally, Countess Cabaret, starring Luann de Lesseps, is at the Fillmore this Saturday night. “Countess” Lesseps was an original cast member of The Real Housewives of New York, and is now a successful cabaret entertainer. Expect an immersive experience for the audience that Vanity Fair calls “a perfect evening!

