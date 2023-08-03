NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

It’s time to break out the white linen, as Saturday evening is one of the city’s favorite events. But this weekend there’s also comedy, rap, and live music inspired by New Orleans’ favorite son. Here are Where Y’at’s picks!:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Before school starts, laugh out loud with the nation’s funniest teachers at the “Bored Teachers Comedy show”, coming to the Mahalia Jackson tomorrow night. Enjoy skits and hilarious stories of teachers’ most shocking and humorous experiences while on the job. Tickets range from $35 to $55.

Next, support the arts and wear your best white linen tomorrow evening to Fidelity White Linen Night, the free fundraising event founded by Arts District New Orleans. Starting at 5 p.m., explore over 20 contemporary art galleries. New this year: special VIP tickets include food, drinks, and entry to the exclusive Becky Fos Gallery inside the Renaissance Arts District Hotel.

Starting Saturday, enjoy live music, great food, and jazz history at the free Satchmo Summerfest – a festival honoring Louis Armstrong. Running through the weekend at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, stages will host legendary jazz performers, and an indoor lecture series will feature talks about Armstrong’s career.

Finally, catch Rapper and singer-songwriter Toosii at the Fillmore on Saturday night. Toosii came to fame with his album Poetic Pain, and he’s back with his viral hit “Favorite Song.” The show is both electrifying and emotional, making it an event that you won’t want to miss.

