NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

August is ending, and the busy fall season is near. This is a perfect weekend to enjoy the great things that New Orleans has to offer before the tourists return. Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, head out to Boomers Nightclub at Boomtown Casino tomorrow evening for Tony Black, and enjoy a night of feel-good comedy. Ever since Tony was “bitten by the comedy bug”, he’s been spreading laughs and smiles. Doors open at 6:15 for the 7 p.m. show.

If you’re planning on remodeling your home, then the Pontchartrain Home Show is for you. On Saturday and Sunday, stop by the Pontchartrain Center for ideas on bathrooms, kitchens, and more. In addition, their Langenstein’s food fest will feature delicious free samples, recipes, and coupons.

Next, don’t miss an afternoon of fantastic blues with Marc Stone, on Saturday at the Bourbon O Bar at the Bourbon Orleans Hotel. Grab a Sazerac or other fine cocktail in the heart of the Quarter. you can find Marc Stone every Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Bourbon “O”.

Finally, end your weekend with a bang on Sunday, at Bamboula’s on Frenchmen Street. The Big Easy Brawlers take the stage at 5:30, followed by Ed Wills Blues for Sale; grab dinner during the show, and enjoy such dishes as redfish ceviche, the Blues burger, and more!

Grab the new 25th Anniversary issue of Where Y’at at restaurants, coffee shops, and retails outlets all over town. And please, join us next Friday at Generations Hall for an evening of burlesque, fashion, and more at Where Y’at’s 25th Anniversary party!

