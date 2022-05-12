NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny on Thursday, May 12th at the Orpheum Theater at 8:00pm.

Louisiana Veterans Festival at Heritage park in Slidell on Saturday, May 14th from 3:00pm – 10:00pm

American Ballet Theatre’s Don Quixote at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans on Saturday, May 14th at 7:30pm and Sunday, May 15th at 2:00pm

John P. Beck, Jr. will be signing his new book, Breaking the Code on Sunday, May 15th from 3:30pm – 6:00pm at Houmas House in Darrow

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.