First, tonight, the Sazerac House is hosting “Cocoa & Cocktails: Holiday Gatherings.” This special happening gives guests the opportunity to learn about the pairings of specialty cocktails and seasonal treats for their holiday-themed parties. The night will be hosted by Sazerac House cocktail experts and representatives from Piety & Desire Chocolates. Or, need a laugh to relieve some holiday stress?! Stand-up comedian Bill Burr is coming to the Smoothie King Center tonight as part of his Slight Return Tour. Bill Burr is an Emmy and Grammy nominated comedian who has produced live shows, television series, and more. Get your tickets to see this legendary comedian before it sells out.

Next, the Royal Sonesta has something for all ages at their Royal Snowesta merriments. The Jazz Playhouse unveils its naughty “Tease the Season” Burlesque show tomorrow night, with a special Christmas Bar featuring a festive cocktail menu…while Restaurant Revolution is presenting “Santa’s Pajama Party” for weekend brunch with Santa, the Sugarplum Fairy Princess, and more.

Finally, dance the night away on Saturday as the Grammy-award winning band “A Flock of Seagulls” performs at the House of Blues. This eclectic post-punk group known for their 80s hair styles will perform such hits as “I Ran So Far Away.” Tickets for the event can be purchased on the House of Blues website.

