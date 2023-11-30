NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Tomorrow is the first day of December, and the holiday spirit is in the air. Where Y’at’s weekend picks feature a festival devoted to Louisiana citrus, an exceptional dinner with the world’s finest cognac, and even a special birthday bash!

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, orange lovers, unite! Starting tomorrow, gather the family and head to Historic Fort Jackson in Buras to enjoy a festival like no other. Through Sunday, the 75th annual Plaquemines Parish Fair & Orange Festival will feature live music, carnival rides, and delicious Plaquemines Parish seafood.

Next, join Briquette Restaurant tomorrow evening for their Remy Martin dinner. Each course will be paired with a delicious Remy Martin cocktail, with a pouring of the famous Louis XIII cognac to finish the evening. Make reservations now before this remarkable meal sells out.

Dance the night away for a good cause – The 6th Annual Improvisations Gala will be held Saturday night at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. With special guest George Clinton of P-Funk, art installations, and delicious food, this space-themed gala fundraiser will be one to remember.

Finally, this Sunday in the French Quarter, celebrate 90 years of Pat O’Brien’s! Hurricane and Cyclone drink specials will be just $6, and Groovy 7 will be playing live on the patio. Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a 50-person private party; All raffle ticket proceeds will go to Children’s Hospital.

Looking for a spot to grab a memorable holiday meal? Then pick up the Holiday Dining Guide issue of Where Y’at Magazine at over 650 locations around town…with profiles on some of the city’s hottest restaurants as well as a look at new restaurant openings.

