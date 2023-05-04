NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Just when you think you’ve survived the first weekend of Jazz Fest, weekend two is here…starting with today’s Locals’ Thursday! But this weekend also features Cinco de Mayo, night shows, and much more…here are Where Y’at’s picks!

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, get ready tonight for a rocking time at the Civic Theater as Samantha Fish takes the stage to deliver a high-energy performance that will leave you wanting more. The American blues guitarist and singer, joined by the talented Jesse Dayton, is best known for the intensity and raw emotion that she brings to each performance.

Next, spice up your Cinco de Mayo celebrations tomorrow at the 7th annual Fat City Park Cinco De Mayo Fest! This year’s event promises to be better than ever, with a lineup of live music with Mannie Fresh and others, Los Jefes Grill serving up Mexican cuisine, and a host of exciting activities for all ages. tickets range from $15 for General Admissions to $550 for VIP Tables.

Are you ready to explore some incredible artwork? The Arts District New Orleans presents the free Jammin’ on Julia, a hybrid event that combines a Spring art walk and a music festival. Taking place on Saturday from 5-10 p.m., Patrons will enjoy an evening block party featuring art exhibitions, live musical performances, food trucks, and bars.

Finally, end your Jazz Fest weekend with a bang on Sunday, at the Ace Hotel’s Three Keys night club’s Six of Saturns: featuring the Brass-a-holics and the Black Masking Indian Flagboy Giz. Grab dinner before the show at their award-winning Italian restaurant Josephine Estelle. Three Keys offers the perfect backdrop for the performance–be sure to purchase your tickets on their website!

