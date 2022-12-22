NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

First, bring the entire family to the Convention Center for some holiday cheer! NOLA ChristmasFest is a 10-day celebration featuring an ice-skating rink, ginormous ice slides, carnival rides, and bright holiday décor. There’ll also be performances on the Holiday Stage, sing-a-longs, and a special skating session with Santa Claus himself!

Next, make reservations via Opentable for tomorrow night for the Peacock Room at the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot as they host “Slay Bells – A Holiday Extravagana”! The evening will feature live burlesque performances by the ladies of Trixie Minx Productions, as well as a DJ, costume contest, and special holiday cocktails.

On Monday, the day after Christmas, head out to the third oldest racetrack in America to experience the “Road to the Derby Kickoff Day” at the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. Place your bets on your favorite horse and make sure to wear your holiday-themed hat. Post-time is noon, and dining in the Clubhouse will feature special holiday fare.

Finally, celebrate a local musical legend this Monday night at The Fillmore, as George Porter Jr. is celebrating his 75th birthday! Known as the bassist of the funk band The Meters, George blends R&B with New Orleans soul and funk. The night will also feature special guests Cyril Neville, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and many others.

