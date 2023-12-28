NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Happy 2024! The Crescent City is jam-packed with exciting ways to welcome in the new year, featuring world-class DJs, rocking brass bands, and even a Mardi Gras-style parade. Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks!

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean the fun has to end: head to NOLA Christmas Fest at the Convention Center. The fest features ice skating, a gingerbread village, and more. Tonight, don’t miss their holiday date night, with a live performance by Casme Barnes from “The Voice.”

Next, on Sunday, welcome in the new year with the Allstate Sugar Bowl parade. Starting at 2:30, the parade includes floats, walking krewes, and marching bands from Texas and Washington. And on Monday before the game, don’t miss the NewOrleans.com Tailgate Town at Champions Square!

Dance the night away, and bring in 2024 at the Metropolitan Nightclub with music by Krewella and other top DJ’s. The event will include a midnight champagne toast, balloon drop, and three rooms of different music all night long. VIP and bottle service options are available.

Finally, Big Night New Orleans celebrates its 10th year of New Year’s Eve parties and, this year will be held at the Fillmore. Big Night headliners include the Ying Yang Twins, the Soul Rebels, and top DJ’s. There’ll also be party favors and an intimate performance by Inferno Burlesque.

