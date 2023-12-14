NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Christmas Eve is just 10 days away, and the stores are full of shoppers. But there are still plenty of exciting holiday activities, including great sporting events, a feline-themed festive show, and Christmas brunch with Santa. Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, a very “Meowy Catmas” awaits with the Amazing Acro-Cats at the AllWays Lounge. See cats perform thrilling holiday-themed tricks and listen to their feline-led band, The Rock Cats. The show is running at multiple times this weekend, but get your tickets before it sells out.

Seeking a savory way to celebrate the season? Make reservations at Broussard’s in the French Quarter, as they offer their Réveillon dinner with dishes like pompano Ponchartrain. Broussard’s will also host a weekend Santa Brunch, with an appearance by Saint Nick and more.

Next, don’t miss this year’s R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at the Superdome on Saturday at 1 pm, as the Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns take on Jacksonville State. Before the game, local students are invited to attend STEM FEST, with all attendees receiving a free ticket to the New Orleans Bowl.

Finally, head to Pal’s Lounge in Mid-City on Sunday afternoon for a Pelicans Watch Party as they take on the San Antonio Spurs. While catching the game enjoy everything that Pal’s has to offer, like local craft beers and creative cocktails, as well as tasty bites from food pop-ups.

Looking for a spot to grab a memorable holiday meal? Then pick up the Holiday Dining Guide issue of Where Y’at Magazine at over 650 locations around town…with profiles on some of the city’s hottest restaurants as well as a look at new restaurant openings.

