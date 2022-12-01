NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.
- Opening tonight, and performing through December 18th at The Allways Lounge, The Amazing Acrocats celebrate “Catmas” – a Holiday show that features domesticated cats performing unique tricks for cat lovers of all ages. The Rock-Cats will perform such hits as “Catnip Roasting on an Open Fire!” Part of the proceeds go to the Jefferson SPCA.
- Next, enjoy the beautiful weather at the Plaquemines Parish Orange Festival – a weekend full of rides, music, and delicious food. Headliners include Nashville South and Aaron Foret. While there, stock up on the perfect holiday gift – fresh Plaquemines Parish oranges. The event takes place at the Historic Fort Jackson in Buras.
- The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra has a wide array of events this holiday season. On Saturday, it’s the Holiday Spectacular show at Orpheum Theater. Next weekend, don’t miss their annual “Home Alone – in Concert” at the Mahalia Jackson Theater. Then, on December 15th, the LPO will be performing their Classical Christmas show at the Orpheum.
- Finally, the New Orleans Jazz Museum is hosting their Improvisations Gala on Saturday night at the Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint. This night of music will feature performances from Irma Thomas, Galactic, and many more…as well as delicious food from Galatoire’s, Drago’s, and others.
To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com.
