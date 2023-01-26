NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

First, The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience’s newest exhibit God, Goats and Pickup Trucks: Maurice Schmidt’s Visions of Texas will be opening today. The collection contains 23 pieces of the Jewish Texan artist’s different paintings and sculptures, and will remain at the museum until May 31.

Next, New Orleans loves Burlesque, and icon Dita Von Teese will bring her Glamonatrix Tour to the Orpheum Theater tomorrow night. Known as the “Queen of Burlesque,” she’s been credited as a major player in re-popularizing burlesque performances. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and attendees must be 18 and older to enter.

Folks are in for a wild experience at this year’s exotic animal races at the Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots on Saturday afternoon. watch as professional riders race atypical animals such as zebras and ostriches. The races will begin at 1:15 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the Fair Grounds the day of.

Finally, Experience a night of laughs and ballet at the New Orleans Ballet Association’s production of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. The performance will have an all-male cast performing hilarious parodies of other famous ballets like Swan Lake. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.