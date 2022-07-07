NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

The Saenger Theatre hosts the final weekend of the musical, Hamilton. The show tells the story of the great Alexander Hamilton: one of the key players in the Revolutionary War and in the shaping of the government, policies, and Constitution of the newly born United States. Get tickets before they sell out!

Friday night, rock out to the classics of the 80s, as The Molly Ringwalds will be performing at The Hangar, located at 1511 S. Rendon Street. The band plays an inspired set filled with hair rock anthems and glam metal. The group’s bright costumes and radiant makeup pull the audience back in time. Check them out for a nostalgic blast from the past!

The Running of the Bulls is back, taking place this Saturday morning at 6:30 AM. In this New Orleans take on the Festival of San Fermin, musicians perform “pasodoble” – the music played at bullfights – while the Big Easy Rollergirls dress up as bulls and chase runners through the wild downtown streets.

If you like country music, then make plans for Saturday night as the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center will host Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue. This Chanteuse concert series is presented by the Jazz & Heritage foundation. Gal Holiday has a rich history in the New Orleans country scene, and advance Tickets for the upcoming concert can be purchased on the Jazz & Heritage Foundation website.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.