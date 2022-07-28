NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.
Some of this weekend’s events include:
- Catch the Brass-A-Holics tonight at The Jazz Playhouse inside the Royal Sonesta hotel at 300 Bourbon Street. The band blends traditional New Orleans style brass with go-go funk. The Jazz Playhouse features the finest local and national headlining musicians plus craft cocktails and specialty menu items in a uniquely luxurious and intimate setting.
- The dudes from “Dude Perfect” will return to the Smoothie King Center tonight for the “That’s Happy Tour”… best known for their YouTube channel, Dude Perfect, the guys compete in friendly challenges and show off creative stunts. The group includes YouTube sensations Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, and others.
- Tomorrow night, rapper sensation Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Smoothie King Center. This Big Steppers Tour will include songs from his newest album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Stepper.” Kendrick Lamar has won 14 GRAMMY Awards, and was nominated for a total of 39. Be ready to dance and sing along, as special guests Baby Keem and Tanna Leone will be joining him.
- Finally, visit New Orleans ChristmasFest this Saturday evening for their “Jolly in July!” event on the Live Oak Porch at the Convention Center. Activities will begin at 6:30 p.m., rain or shine, and Disney’s Frozen will be shown to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Admission is free, so don’t miss special holiday themed snowballs, a photo with Santa and his elves, and more.
To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.
