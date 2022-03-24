NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.
Some of this weekend’s events include:
- New Orleans Bourbon Festival from March 23rd-26th in New Orleans
- NOLA Zydeco Fest on March 26th at the Mandeville Shed in Crescent Park in New Orleans
- Treme Creole Gumbo and Congo Square Rhythms Festivals from March 25th-27th at Louis Armstrong Park in New Orleans
- Pontchartrain Home Show with “Louisiana Food Fest” on March 26th & 27th at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner
To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.