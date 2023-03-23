NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.
Some of this weekend’s events include:
- First, The New Orleans Bourbon Festival kicks off tonight and runs through the weekend. Savor rare bourbons, enjoy tasty bites, and learn about the bourbon-making process with this year’s theme: “The Art of Distilling.” Grab a ticket to the Grand Tasting on Friday or Saturday evening at the CAC: proceeds will be donated to the non-profit Kids Can NOLA.
- Next, the Tremé Creole Gumbo & Congo Square Rhythms Festivals return, honoring the legacy of enslaved African peoples within New Orleans. The free festivals will take place Saturday and Sunday in Congo Square in Armstrong Park. Expect a Friday night kick-off concert, great gumbo, and music by the Rebirth Brass Band and others!
- Fête Française is back for another year of celebrating French culture. The free festival is Ecole Bilingue’s biggest fundraiser and is the largest French festival in New Orleans. Fête Française will take place on Saturday at Magazine and General Pershing and will include French food and music, artistic vendors, a French beer garden, and much more.
- Finally, the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots will be hosting the Louisiana Derby on Saturday. Then on Sunday, it’s the inaugural Breast Cancer Survivor and Memorial Second Line following the last race of the day. Sunday’s event benefits the Shantel Lanerie Breast Cancer Foundation, which provides resources and support to those suffering with Breast cancer.
To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com.
