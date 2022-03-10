NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.
Some of this weekend’s events include:
- The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University from March 10-12
- The New Orleans Home & Garden Show from March 11-13 in the Caesars Superdome
- Wanderfest on March 12 & 13 in New Orleans
- Los Islenos Fiesta 2022 on March 12 & 13 at the Los Islenos Museum Complex in St. Bernard Parish
To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.