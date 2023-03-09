NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, reading enthusiasts need to head out to the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University, which starts today. The festival serves as a great opportunity for authors and readers to interact face-to-face with each other, all while promoting literacy. It features talks from Bill Gates, James Carville, and others…visit the festival’s website to see a full schedule.

The New Orleans Ballet Association presents a mind-bending ballet rendition of Alice in Wonderland, titled MOMIX in ALICE, at the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Saturday night. the ALICE story lets the imagination run and play with the fusion of dancing and projected imagery; audiences will be taken on a journey that is magical, mysterious, and much more. Tickets start at $35.

Next, head out this weekend to Independence in Tangipahoa Parish and enjoy the Sicilian Heritage Festival. Dig into delicious plates of spaghetti and buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win a trip to Sicily while listening to live music provided by the likes of Lena Prima and more. Make sure not to miss the festival’s parade, which will take place on Saturday.

Finally, crawfish season is in full swing, so go enjoy some race cars and all-you-can-eat crawfish at the Cars & Crawfish Cook-Off. The cook-off will take place at the NOLA Motorsports Park as part of the NOLA SpeedTour weekend: packed with on-track action from Trans Am, the Corvette Car Corral, and the Hagerty Cars & Caffeine Car Show.

