While it still feels like summer, the autumn equinox is upon us…bringing with it the busy fall season of festivals, fantastic food, and fundraisers. Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, calling all beer lovers: the second annual Brewstock Fest is back on Saturday at UNO from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year will have over one hundred locally brewed beers, food vendors, dog adoptions, and more. Your ticket gets you a complimentary sample cup and unlimited beer tastings!

Next, on Saturday and Sunday, the West Bank Heritage Fest at the Alario Center will feature great live music, tasty food, and kids’ activities. Catch Choppa, Juvenile, Cupid, and many other local stars. Celebrating its 7th year, the festival is free to attend and runs from noon to 9 pm each day.

On Saturday evening, party like it’s 1998 at the Louisiana Children Museum’s “Chairish the Children” party…celebrating the 25th year of the fundraiser. Dine at the water’s edge, unwind in the natural beauty of City Park, and enjoy a cocktail while strolling the fog bridge under the moonlight, and all for a good cause!

Finally, grab your tickets for the Alt 92.3 concert on Saturday night at Tipitina’s, a night of live alt-rock performances featuring Bad Suns, Colony House, and Alexsucks. With a combined discography spanning decades, this show is sure to impress. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Grab the new Fall Restaurant Guide issue of Where Y’at Magazine, featuring profiles of some of the hottest restaurants in town, at bars, coffee shops, and retail outlets all over New Orleans. And log onto WhereYat.com for the latest on great local events.

