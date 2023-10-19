NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

October is one of the city’s greatest months, with events like Saturday’s Krewe of Boo parade. Get ready for German food and beer, funky live music, and excitement for the entire family. Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, let your inner German shine this year at Oktoberfest. Taking place every Friday and Saturday in October at the Deutsches Haus, celebrate German culture with delicious food, live music, and other activities. Pair a Bavarian pretzel with their selection of German beer, and get ready to do the Chicken Dance!

On Friday and Saturday, the Abita Fall Fest will take place on the Abita Springs Trailhead. The party starts tomorrow night with live music featuring Marc Broussard, food trucks, and more. Saturday celebrates the culture of Abita Springs with Tyler Farr and other musicians and children’s activities.

Funk fans: don’t miss this weekend’s NOLA Funk Fest. Acts include legends Irma Thomas, Leo Nocentelli, and George Porter Jr. Taking place at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, it will also kick off the Louisiana Music & Heritage Experience, which will celebrate the rich musical history of Louisiana.

Finally, come hungry to this weekend’s Andouille Fest in LaPlace will be a great time for the whole family. There will be plenty of kid-friendly attractions, with rides and other fun festivities. Enjoy live music from Mojeaux and others, delicious andouille, and even the 48th Annual Andouille Run/Walk.

