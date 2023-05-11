NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Happy Mother’s Day…this weekend features lots of things to do with Mom, including seeing beautiful artwork, live theater, and of course enjoying Mother’s Day brunch! Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, take mom tomorrow night for an evening of great art, food, and music…up the river in Baton Rouge at the Hot Art Cool Nights Festival. This event, which takes place in the Mid City neighborhood of Baton Rouge, brings together a variety of artists, chefs, musicians, performers, and dancers. Hot Art Cool Nights runs from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

If mom is a fan of uplifting musicals, then Cutting Edge Theater’s production of Kinky Boots is a must-see. Showing this weekend and next, this show has won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. With a joyous score by Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots is sure to have you dancing in your seat

Next, celebrate the cultural diversity of the Asian Pacific American community on Saturday in the French Market at the free Asian Pacific American Heritage Festival. this event is a fun-filled day of cultural programming and delicious food. Expect Kung Fu demonstrations, Bollywood street dancing, and cuisine from Pho Orchid and others…a great for the entire family!

Finally, need a spot for Mother’s Day Brunch? Then make a reservation for Sunday’s House of Blues Gospel Brunch – a world of foot-stomping, napkin-waving fun with a live show featuring the best of gospel music performed by talented local artists. As you enjoy the music, tantalize your taste buds with an all-you-can-eat buffet of breakfast favorites as well as mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, and other brunch cocktails.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.