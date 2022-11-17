NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.
Some of this weekend’s events include:
- First, the YAYA Arts Center is hosting their Just Say YAYA fundraiser tomorrow night at 3322 LaSalle St. The event will support YAYA’s mission of providing tuition-free arts and entrepreneurship training to New Orleans’ children to raise the next generation of young artists. There’ll be live glassblowing demonstrations, music from the Preservation All-stars, and great food and drinks.
- Next, the New Orleans Opera is hosting the operatic performance of the beloved tale “Hansel and Gretel” at the Mahalia Jackson Theater. this musical retelling of the Grimm Brothers’ fairytale is a wonderful experience for family members of all ages. There’ll be a Friday evening show and then a Sunday matinee.
- Or, get ready to dance the night away – acclaimed EDM producer, recorder, and label owner Steve Aoki is performing at the Metropolitan Nightclub on tomorrow night. Tickets to see one of the most popular electronic artists in the world start at $25, with VIP and table service available.
- Lastly, Stained Glass Wine House in Gretna is hosting a Paws for Veterans Event on Saturday afternoon in honor its first-year anniversary. The event is hosted in collaboration with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs. Proceeds will go towards helping a Louisiana veteran with PTSD adopt a service dog.
To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.
