Some of this weekend’s events include:

The International Arts Festival, a celebration of global music, is back. It kicks off tomorrow night at the Orpheum Theater with a concert featuring Donald Harrison Jr. and Julian Vaughn. Then the action moves to Crescent Park with reggae stars Steel Pulse on Saturday and Third World on Sunday.

Get your fried chicken fix at this year’s National Fried Chicken Festival, happening at Lakeshore Dr. and Franklin Ave. this weekend. Try fried chicken dishes from local and out of town restaurants including We Dat’s, Alma Cafe, and many more hot spots…as well as live music from The Soul Rebels, Flowtribe, and others.

On Saturday evening, join your fellow art-lovers for Art for Art’s Sake; take a stroll around the Arts District in the Warehouse District to enjoy galleries who will open their doors and offer sips, snacks, and music…along with beautiful artwork to view or purchase.

Finally, October arrives this Saturday…and that means Halloween happenings! Head to Nola Motorsports starting Saturday night, and throughout October, to battle the zombie apocalypse with zombie paintball! Grab your friends and load onto a battle bus to hunt zombies during this interactive Halloween-themed adventure.

