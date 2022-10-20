NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Those 21 and over can enjoy bar games galore at tonight’s Grand Opening of Emporium Nola on St. Claude Avenue. This new venue features arcade games, pool tables, seven big screen TVs perfect for watching tonight’s Saints game, and more. Head over this evening for a party to remember.

What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than going through a haunted house? New Orleans has two great spots to visit: the first is New Orleans Nightmare, celebrating “5 years of fear” at 319 Butterworth St. in Jefferson, also with escape rooms and a full bar. Or visit a 150-year-old Victorian mansion that’s right next to a real cemetery At The Mortuary Haunted House on Canal Blvd in Mid-City, one of the top-rated haunted attractions in the U.S.

For more good fall festival fun, check out the acclaimed Rougarou Festival in Houma. This free fest includes live music, children’s activities, Cajun food, a parade, and more. Ranked as one of the top 10 costume parties by USA Today, visit the Rougarou festival website for more information.

Exercise for a good cause and join the New Orleans chapter of the United Negro College Fund for their 2022 National Walk for Education this Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of New Orleans. This event for the whole family is part of a nationwide mission to raise money to support HBCUs across the country.

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com.

