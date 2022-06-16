NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Funambula is taking entertainment to new heights at the Beaux Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi. Running through June 23rd, this high-stakes show of circus acrobatics, skilled aerialists, and tight-rope walking is a must-see. With tickets starting at just $12.95, your family can affordably enjoy all the fun!

Nick Cannon and his smash hit MTV series, Wild ‘N Out, makes its way to New Orleans tomorrow night at the Smoothie King Center. The beloved improvisational show, chock-full of hip-hop humor, encourages lots of audience participation and crowd engagement. Step out to show them some of that NOLA spirit.

This Saturday is Record Store Day, a day meant to capture the importance of record stores and the culture they add. Records make for great Father’s Day presents, and Mushroom Records, located uptown, will be celebrating in style with sale pricing, exclusive new releases, and more.

Plan ahead, and book a reservation now for New Orleans Restaurant Week—which kicks off this coming Monday. Specialty menus and discounted prices are to be enjoyed at some of NOLA’s best restaurants. in the city that loves to eat. Make plans to take dad out next week for a special meal…but act quickly, because tables will surely fill up!

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com. Be sure to look for our latest issue of Where Y’at Magazines at restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores across the city.

