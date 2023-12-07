NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

This holiday weekend features wonderful weather to accompany festive events, including a Christmas parade watch-party on the water, a scary Saint Nick, and even an elf-filled bar crawl! Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, if you like Christmas with a dash of Halloween, get ready this weekend for Krampus at New Orleans Nightmare. This haunted holiday encounter will include horrifying characters, an eerie maze, and special seasonal drinks. Add-on experiences such as a photo with Krampus.

Next, the Running of the Santas returns Saturday. The bar crawl will start at 2 pm with a block party at Manning’s, then at 6 p.m., the Santas will “run” to Generations Hall, where the party continues. tickets include live entertainment from the Bucktown All-stars, a costume contest, and more.

Looking for a spot to catch Saturday’s West End Christmas Boat Parade? Then head with the family to JB’s Fuel Dock to watch over 40 beautifully illuminated yachts, led by Santa, while dining on great pizza and burgers. Arrive early: the Parade starts at 5:30 p.m.

Finally, comedy lovers won’t want to miss Emmy award-winning comedian John Mulaney at the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Saturday night. He’s been making people laugh for the past 21 years, and Most recently starred in his Netflix stand-up special, Baby J.

