WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? Republicans try to stop Gov. Edwards’ Covid restrictions.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Expiring tomorrow, the current Covid order for Louisiana is set to run out.

Governor John Bel Edwards is up against a few challengers, who are trying to force his hand to make a decision to lessen the restrictions.

The House Republicans are attempting to block Governor John Bel Edwards from renewing his Covid-19 restrictions but, it doesn’t look like a Louisiana judge will stop him.

Judge William Morvant refused on Wednesday to issue a temporary restraining order that would keep the Democratic Governor from continuing the statewide mask mandate, business restrictions, and crowd size limits that expires tomorrow. Instead, Morvant set a November 12th hearing date.

The judge will hear arguments from both sides in the lawsuit over the restrictions. Then, come to a decision. Representing the House Republicans is Attorney General, Jeff Landry.

House Republicans and Landry are seeking to nullify the emergency order. Landry asked the judge to keep Edwards from reissuing the Covid-19 rules.

The question is though, what happens Friday, November 6, when the current order in place is set to expire?

At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, November 5, Governor Edwards is planning to talk about the state’s Covid-19 response and what happens next.

Governor Edwards will also talk about a number of other topics, especially the widespread power outages from Hurricane Zeta.