What changes to expect in New Orleans this Christmas and Mardi Gras.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- The holidays are going to look a little different this year, all because of the pandemic. Many holiday events in New Orleans are put on hold or forced to change.

Of course, Mardi Gras is going to be different. Many krewes are still trying to figure out if they are rolling or not.

A relatively new Mardi Gras event will be done differently this year. The “Funky Uptown Krewe,” which debuted last year as a streetcar ride after the Phunny Phorty Fellows, they will not take the ride this Mardi gras. Instead, the krewe plans to have a scavenger hunt, so fans can collect the krewe’s signature throws, which are hand-decorated vinyl records.

Moving on to Christmas, Covid-19 has affected a local and crazy Christmas tradition. The “Running of the Santas” is being postponed until next Christmas.

This unique run normally attracts more than 3,000 runners from all along the Gulf Coast

but, that’s way too many people to have all packed into the French Quarter this year. The Santas say they’ll be back next Christmas, though.

Don’t become a Grinch if your favorite holiday event is adjusting this year. Jackson Square is still getting all dressed up.

Crews are spending the week decorating for the 36th annual “Holidays–New Orleans Style.”

While the square itself is closed, organizers say they hope visitors can enjoy the festive atmosphere. Like so many events of 2020, this year’s concert series will be virtual.

“Every year, we partner with Parks and Parkways, and this year, French Market District has really helped us to ensure that even though the park is going to be closed, it’s ready for the holidays,” said Emily Madero, CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc.

You can find the full line-up at Holiday.NewOrleans.com.