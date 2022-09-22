NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Gray Whale Gin is made only from botanicals found in California that coicides with the migratory path of the California Gray Whale.

“We support the conservation of our oceans and the incredible creature that inspired it, through Oceana | Protecting the World’s Oceans & 1% for the Planet | One percent of all sales go to environmental causes.” – Gray Whale Gin

WHALE HELLO THERE

2 ounces Gray Whale Gin

½ ounce fresh lime juice

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

½ ounce agave syrup

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour in the gin, lime juice, lemon juice and agave. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass, or strain over a rocks glass filled with ice, depending on preference. Garnish with a lemon twist and serve immediately.

