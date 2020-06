KENNNER, La. (WGNO)- Gunshots send dozens of people running in a Kenner neighborhood Sunday.

We want to warn you, this video is graphic.

This video is from the 2600 block of Acron Street. The gunfire happened during a non-permitted block party.

Kenner Police say, no one was shot. One person was treated for injuries from glass shards after the car they were in was hit.

Police say… they are aware of this video and are investigating. They ask anyone with information call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.