Veterans Day: Where to get freebies if you are a veteran or active-duty military.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- A lot of celebrations are virtual this year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic but, several celebrations are still happening to honor our veterans today, they’re just online.

The National World War II Museum is doing a virtual ceremony this year. Traditionally, the museum would do a commemoration on the property instead, they are live streaming the ceremony online.

During the virtual event, there will be a live performance from the Victory Belles.

There are also several commemorative events happening throughout the day for museum visitors. Admission is free for veterans, today and free all year long to WWII veterans.

Looking for a job?

If you are a veteran, in need of a job, the Urban League of Louisiana is hosting a virtual job fair for our veterans.

The job fair features various fields, everything from health care to advanced manufacturing.

The event is completely online from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. You can register on the Urban Leagues’ website.

Where to go to get freebies:

Making sure veterans are well taken care of today, plenty of restaurants and businesses are showing their appreciation by doing giveaways, discounts, and lots of freebies.

At the Chophouse, active duty military and veterans, get half off an entree.

Applebee’s is offering free meals.

At Wendy’s get a free breakfast combo with you valid military ID.

Want free wings? Then, head over to Buffalo Wild Wings to get a free order of them and a free side of fries when you dine in.

If you need a little caffeine in your life and you’re a veteran or active duty military, head over to CC’s Coffee House for a free tall brewed coffee.

It’s all you can eat over at CiCi’s Pizza for active duty and veterans.

Dunkin’ Donuts is doing free donuts those who have served.