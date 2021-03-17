No parades? No problem. Corned beef is here

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day

NEW ORLEANS – It’s a meat lovers menu, for sure.

It’s a carnivore classic.

It’s corned beef.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is with the New Orleans experts who know how to navigate across a corned beef covered kitchen.

So how do they make corned beef?

It’s an old Irish tradition, in fact.

It goes back to the seventeenth century.

A long way.

The Irish would cure beef with salt.

That’s salt with grains the size of a kernel of corn.

That’s where the name corned beef comes from.

In New Orleans, a couple of meat loving men make sure the tradition continues.

Patrick Chauffee is the butcher at Cochon Butcher in New Orleans.

He’s the guy in charge of corning the beef.

Like leprechauns and cabbage, corned beef makes a return appearance about this time every year.

With Patrick is Chef Forrest Jackson.

Forrest is more than a chef.

He’s a sandwich artist.

That means he’s making the corned beef sandwich.

Reminds you of that old Irish proverb.

It says, it’s better to pay the butcher than the doctor.

At the meat market, nobody’s got a beef with that.