Shootings, wanted suspects, and unsolved cases. Can you help investigators?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Police and investigators are working non-stop to solve active investigations. All of them dealing with violent shootings.

It’s been an active and brutal few hours for investigators. Some of the shootings have left someone dead or with life-threatening injuries. Plus, some new details are being uncovered on cases that are still ongoing.

Let’s start with a shooting that happened early this morning.

Police were called out to a shooting at 1013 Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.

When police arrived, they found a male victim with life-threatening injuries.

Breaking overnight, police are looking for a suspect who killed a man in New Orleans East. The shooting happened near the intersection of Tradewinds Court and Gannon Road. The victim was brought to a hospital after being shot, where he later died.

Monday, October 20, one person was killed and three others injured after a quadruple shooting in the Seventh Ward. The shooting happened at the intersection of Almonaster and North Prieur. All four of the victims were taken to the hospital. There, one of them died.

Pictured right above is Oliska McNeil, aka Slim. She’s a person of interest in the investigation of a homicide on June 13 in the 8400 block of South I-10 Service Road. Three suspects are also wanted. In this surveillance video, you can see the three suspects fleeing.

McNeil is not wanted on criminal charges. However, she is believed to have vital information that could help with the investigation. Detectives are hoping to interview her.

If you know where slim is or if you have info on this case, call authorities.

All of these shootings are still unresolved and many people are wanted in connection. Call CRIMESTOPPERS anonymously at 822-1111 if you have info that could help.