Sandbag stations open in preparation for Hurricane Delta

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Gearing up is the key to being prepared, not scared. Since the storm is a few days out, now is the time to get your supplies together.

New Orleans and the surrounding areas have been in the “cone of uncertainty” five times this season. Now, Hurricane Delta makes it the sixth time and as of right now New Orleans is still teetering on that line.

Several parish leaders are putting out warning messages to re-enforce the urgency of being ready for a major storm. One of those is Jefferson Parish President, Cynthia Lee Shang.

“Be prepared, stay alert, and be ready to activate your family plan. The threats are from storm surge, damaging winds, heavy rains- 4 to 6 inches of rain- could be double that depending on how the banding comes in so many threats, said Cynthia Lee Shang, Jefferson Parish President.

Starting at 7:00 this morning, there’s a voluntary evacuation order for Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point, and Barataria.

Over in Grand Isle, they are shoring up the levees. The National Guard is working on both, the gulf side and bay side of the island. Eleven pumps and five generators are on their way to Grand Isle, courtesy of Governor Edwards. If you have a camper, RV or boat Mayor of Grand Isle has ordered those to be moved off the island.

St. Tammany Parish is opening all six sandbag stations from 7:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. The locations are the Parish Government Building, Public works building in Slidell, and the Old Levee District site. As well as the Fritchie, Keller, and Covington Public Works Barns.

In St. John Parish, sandbag stations are opening this morning, too. You will need your own shovel at these stations.

The St. John Parish stations will be open from 9:00 in the morning until 7:00 at night.

Plaquemines Parish is anticipating heavy rain, wind, and storm surge.

Six sandbagging locations are opening at noon today in Belle Chasse, Port Sulphur, Buras, Boothville, Davant, and Braithwaite.

Plaquemines Parish is self-serve locations. The bags will be provided but, you’ll need a shovel.