HOUMA, LA (WGNO) — “The Rougarou Fest is a FREE family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.

USA Today ranked the Rougarou Fest as one of the Top 10 Best Costume Parties in the United States, and the Southeast Tourism Society selected the Rougarou Fest as a Top 20 Event during The Rougarou Fest was ranked as one of the Top 10 Costume Parties in the United States by USA Today in 2014, one of the Top 20 Events out of 11 states in the month of October by the Southeast Tourism Society in 2015 and 2019, Best New Event in the state of Louisiana by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals in 2015, and Festival of the Year by the Louisiana Travel Association in 2020. Make sure to check out our map and schedule for a listing and location for all events!” – rougaroufest.org

October 21-23, 2022

Location 7910 Park Ave. Houma, LA 70364

1-985-580-7289

Times Friday: 5pm – 9pm Saturday: 10am – 10pm Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Free Admission

Food & Drinks

Scavenger Hunt

Schedule (*Live Music) Friday: 10am – 7pm: First United Methodist Pumpkin Patch 5pm: Rougarou Fest opens with blessing of the Grounds & National Anthem (at the Woodside Energy’s Gris Gris Music Stage) * 6pm: ReauxShambo Band (at the Woodside Energy’s Gris Gris Music Stage) 7pm: Celebrate E.T.’s 40th Anniversary with an outdoor viewing of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage) 7pm – 9pm: Trick-or-Treating by Krewe of Mardi Gras * 8pm: The Wolfe Johns Blues Band (at the Woodside Energy’s Gris Gris Music Stage) Saturday: 8am: Ghouls on the Run 1.5K Fun Run – registration opens 9am: Ghouls on the Run 1.5K Fun Run – race starts 10am: Rougarou Fest Opens (at the Woodside Energy’s Gris Gris Music Stage) 10am – 7pm: First United Methodist Pumpkin Patch 11am: Celeste Roger and Jessica Domangue: Mental Health After a Hurricane (at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage) 11am: Sabina Miller – Wax Flowers (at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage) * Noon: Cajun Music Preservation Society (at the Woodside Energy’s Gris Gris Music Stage) * 1pm: Back Roots (at the Woodside Energy’s Gris Gris Music Stage) 1pm: Melissa Martin – Mosquito Supper Club (at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage) 2pm: Glen Pitre – Rougarou Stories (at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage) 3pm: Nutria Pardoning by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser (at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage) * 3pm: Sista Slick and the Brothas (at the Woodside Energy’s Gris Gris Music Stage) 4pm: Costume Contest (registration begins at 1pm) (at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage) * 5pm: The 45s (at the Woodside Energy’s Gris Gris Music Stage) 7pm: Krewe Ga Rou Parade It will begin at Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, turns left on Barrow Street, turns left onto HWY 311, turns left onto Civic Center Blvd., turns left into the Civic Center parking lot, crosses in front of the Civic Center under the front awning and returns to the parking lot adjacent to the skate park where it will disband. The route is one mile long. * 8pm: Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous (at the Woodside Energy’s Gris Gris Music Stage) 9pm: Pumpkin Lighting 10pm: Rougarou Fest Closes Sunday: 10am: Rougarou Fest Opens 10am: Grayhawk Native American Storytelling (at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage) 11am: Luther Grey Congo Square Storytelling (at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage) * 12pm: Bang Bang (at the Woodside Energy’s Gris Gris Music Stage) 12pm: Shaka Zulu – African Stilt Dancing and Drumming (at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage) 12pm – 6:30pm: First United Methodist Pumpkin Patch 1pm: Tribe Called Gumbolia – Masking Indians (at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage) * 2pm: Tradition Bearer Awards (at the Woodside Energy’s Gris Gris Music Stage) 2pm: Community Drum Circle (at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage) 3pm: Ben Labat (at the Woodside Energy’s Gris Gris Music Stage) * 3pm: Tim Domangue – Alligator Farming (at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage) 5pm: Rougarou Fest Ends

Activities for Kids Saturday: 10am – 7pm Sunday: 10am – 5pm Most activities costs 1 ticket, and each ticket is $1.



Shrimp Boulettes

Ingredients:

1 qt. peeled shrimp

½ bell pepper

2 ribs celery

2 med. potatoes

1 lg. onion

1 egg

1/8 tsp. garlic powder

1/8 cup milk

1 tsp. baking powder

2 tbsp. flour

1/8 cup parsley

1/8 cup onion tops

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Grind together shrimp, bell pepper, celery, potatoes and onion. Add remaining ingredients. Paste should be a little soft. Heat about 2 inches of cooking oil in black iron pot; using a tablespoon, spoon the mixture in the hot oil (med-high temp). Fry each boulette until golden brown. Enjoy!

