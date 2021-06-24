Restaurant Week New Orleans with The Bower

“In New Orleans, dining out is many things—a celebration, a sport, an adventure and above all else, a necessity. Why? Because our restaurants serve some of the world’s most delicious food and provide an experience like no other, from the neighborhood hangouts to the white tablecloth institutions. For more than 10 years, we’ve been showcasing the city’s best restaurants at an unbeatable price point. Expect to enjoy a memorable meal (or two, or three) during this special week! Enjoy 2-course lunches up to $25 or less, and 3-course dinners and brunches up to $45 or less.” – restaurantweekneworleans.com

June 21-27, 2021

List of participating restaurants

Restaurant Week Deals 2-course lunches up to $25 or less 3-course dinners or brunch for $45 or less



“The Bower is a full service restaurant and bar proudly highlighting locally sourced American cuisine. Louisiana Farmers and farmers markets are our jam and inspiration. Our menus are ingredient driven determined by seasons, product availability and the additional health benefits they provide.” – thebowernola.com

Address: 1320 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70130

Phone Number: (504) 582-9738

Menus: Restaurant Week Menu 3-Course Dinner for $45 (Plus tax and gratuity.) Regular Menus

Hours: Kitchen Monday-Thursday: 4:00pm – 9:00pm Friday & Saturday: 4:00pm – 10:00pm Bar Monday-Thursday: 4:00pm – 9:00pm Friday & Saturday: 4:00pm – 11:00pm Happy Hour Monday-Saturday: 4:00pm – 6:00pm Closed on Sundays

