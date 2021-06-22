Restaurant Week New Orleans with Sala NOLA

Restaurant Week New Orleans
“In New Orleans, dining out is many things—a celebration, a sport, an adventure and above all else, a necessity. Why? Because our restaurants serve some of the world’s most delicious food and provide an experience like no other, from the neighborhood hangouts to the white tablecloth institutions. For more than 10 years, we’ve been showcasing the city’s best restaurants at an unbeatable price point. Expect to enjoy a memorable meal (or two, or three) during this special week! Enjoy 2-course lunches up to $25 or less, and 3-course dinners and brunches up to $45 or less.” – restaurantweekneworleans.com
- June 21-27, 2021
- List of participating restaurants
- Restaurant Week Deals
- 2-course lunches up to $25 or less
- 3-course dinners or brunch for $45 or less
Sala NOLA
- Address:
- 124 Lake Marina Drive
- New Orleans, LA 70124
- Phone Number:
- (504) 513-2670
- Menus:
- Restaurant Week Menu
- 3-Course Dinner for $39 (Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.)
- Dinner Menu
- Brunch Menu
- Wine Menu
- Cocktail Menu
- Hours:
- Dinner
- Tuesday-Sunday: 3:00pm – 9:00pm
- Friday & Saturday: 3:00pm – 10:00pm
- Sunday: 3:00pm – 9:00pm
- Brunch
- Saturday & Sunday: 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Closed on Mondays
- Website
