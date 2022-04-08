Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

“The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is a FREE family friendly outdoor festival, filled with lots of great food, strawberries, entertainment, and fun for people of all ages to enjoy!” – lastrawberryfestival.com

April 8-10, 2022

Address Memorial Park 301 North Sixth Street (Intersection of North 6th Street and West Beech Street) Ponchatoula, LA 70454 You can also search for “Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival” in Google Maps

Schedule of Events Friday, April 8th 12:00pm – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 5:00pm – Entertainment Begins North Stage: 5:15pm: Introduction of Strawberry Royalty 5:30pm – 7:30pm: Chase Tyler 8:15pm – 10:15pm: Category 6 South Stage: 5:00pm – 7:00pm: Clay Cormier 7:45pm – 9:45pm: Souled Out 10:30pm – Festival Closes Saturday, April 9th 9:00am – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 9:30am – Parade Starts Downtown 11:45am – Entertainment Begins North Stage: 11:00am: Royalty Introductions 11:30am – 11:45am: Egg Toss 11:45am – 1:45pm: Ferg’s Highway 1:45pm: Parade Winners Announced 1:45pm – 2:15pm: Strawberry Eating Contest 2:15pm – 4:15pm: Nashville South 5:30pm – 8:00pm: The Dominos 8:30pm – 10:30pm: Louisiana Spice South Stage: 11:00am: Royalty Introductions 12:30pm – 2:30pm: Lindsey Cardinale 3:00pm – 5:00pm: Waylon Thibodeaux 5:45pm – 7:15pm: Peyton Falgout Band 8:00pm – 10:00pm: Parish County Line 1:45pm: Parade Winners Announced 4:15pm: Strawberry Auction: Bid on the “Best of the Best” Ribbon-winning Strawberries 11:00pm: Festival Closes Sunday, April 10th 9:00am – Church Service at the North Stage 10:00am – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 11:00am – Entertainment Begins North Stage 11:00am – 11:15am: Egg Toss 11:15am – 12:45pm: Will Vance 12:45pm – 1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest 1:30pm – 3:30pm: Amanda Shaw 4:00pm – 6:00pm: The Phunkey Monkeys South Stage 11:00am – 12:30pm: Beaucoup Boogie 1:00pm – 3:00pm: Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition 3:30pm – 5:30pm: Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces 12:45pm – 1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest 6:00pm – Festival Closes



