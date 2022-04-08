Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

“The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is a FREE family friendly outdoor festival, filled with lots of great food, strawberries, entertainment, and fun for people of all ages to enjoy!” – lastrawberryfestival.com

  • April 8-10, 2022
  • Address
    • Memorial Park
    • 301 North Sixth Street
      • (Intersection of North 6th Street and West Beech Street)
    • Ponchatoula, LA 70454
    • You can also search for “Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival” in Google Maps
  • Schedule of Events
    • Friday, April 8th
      • 12:00pm – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
      • 5:00pm – Entertainment Begins
        • North Stage:
          • 5:15pm: Introduction of Strawberry Royalty
          • 5:30pm – 7:30pm: Chase Tyler
          • 8:15pm – 10:15pm: Category 6
        • South Stage:
          • 5:00pm – 7:00pm: Clay Cormier
          • 7:45pm – 9:45pm: Souled Out
      • 10:30pm – Festival Closes
    • Saturday, April 9th
      • 9:00am – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
      • 9:30am – Parade Starts Downtown
      • 11:45am – Entertainment Begins
        • North Stage:
          • 11:00am: Royalty Introductions
          • 11:30am – 11:45am: Egg Toss
          • 11:45am – 1:45pm: Ferg’s Highway
          • 1:45pm: Parade Winners Announced
          • 1:45pm – 2:15pm: Strawberry Eating Contest
          • 2:15pm – 4:15pm: Nashville South
          • 5:30pm – 8:00pm: The Dominos
          • 8:30pm – 10:30pm: Louisiana Spice
        • South Stage:
          • 11:00am: Royalty Introductions
          • 12:30pm – 2:30pm: Lindsey Cardinale
          • 3:00pm – 5:00pm: Waylon Thibodeaux
          • 5:45pm – 7:15pm: Peyton Falgout Band
          • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: Parish County Line
      • 1:45pm: Parade Winners Announced
      • 4:15pm: Strawberry Auction: Bid on the “Best of the Best” Ribbon-winning Strawberries
      • 11:00pm: Festival Closes
    • Sunday, April 10th
      • 9:00am – Church Service at the North Stage
      • 10:00am – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
      • 11:00am – Entertainment Begins
        • North Stage
          • 11:00am – 11:15am: Egg Toss
          • 11:15am – 12:45pm: Will Vance
          • 12:45pm – 1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest
          • 1:30pm – 3:30pm: Amanda Shaw
          • 4:00pm – 6:00pm: The Phunkey Monkeys
        • South Stage
          • 11:00am – 12:30pm: Beaucoup Boogie
          • 1:00pm – 3:00pm: Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition
          • 3:30pm – 5:30pm: Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces
      • 12:45pm – 1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest
      • 6:00pm – Festival Closes

Click here for more information about the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.