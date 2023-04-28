Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival
BELLE CHASSE, La (WGNO) — “The Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival celebrates the rich heritage of the people of Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. Visitors will enjoy great local seafood and other unique, local food specialties. The festival offers continuous live music from popular local bands, and traditional Swamp pop music. Visitors will also enjoy crafts from local artisans, carnival rides, and a kids tent.” – plaqueminesparishfestival.com
- April 28-30, 2023
- Address
- 333 F Edward Hebert Blvd., just off of Woodland Highway
- Belle Chasse, LA 70037
- Admission
- Friday: Free
- Saturday & Sunday: $5
- Children 12 and under are free
- Cash Only (there will be an ATM onsite)
- Parking is free
- Schedule
- Friday
- Hours
- 6:00pm-10:30pm
- 5K Race
- 5:00pm: Race registration & packet pickup
- Entry Fee:
- $25
- $10 for Students with School ID
- 6:00pm: Race Starts
- Music
- 7:00pm-10:00pm: Groovy 7
- Saturday
- Hours
- 11:30am-10:30pm
- Music
- 12:00pm-3:00pm: Electric Ramble
- 4:00pm-7:00pm: R&R Smokin Foundation
- 8:00pm-10:00pm: Supercharger
- Kids Tent
- 12:00pm-3:30pm: Pony Tales & Pony Rides
- 12:00pm-6:00pm: Face Painting and Arts & Crafts
- 3:00pm-6:00pm: Science on the Geaux
- Sunday
- 11:30am-8:30pm
- Music
- 12:00pm-2:00pm: BC Boyz
- 3:00pm-5:00pm: Faith Becnel
- 6:00pm-8:00pm: Rockin Dopsie Jr & the Zydeco Twisters
- Kids Tent
- 12:00pm-3:00pm: Balloon Animals & Face Painting
- 12:00pm-6:00pm: Arts & Crafts
- 12:00pm-6:00pm: Caricatures
- 3:00pm-6:00pm: Hula-Hooping Classes
- Friday
- Carnival
- Friday: 6:00pm-10:30pm
- Armbands: $25
- Saturday: 11:30am-10:30pm
- 11:30am-5:00pm: $25
- 5:00pm-10:30pm: $25
- Sunday: 11:30am-10:30pm
- 11:30am-4:00pm: $25
- 5:00pm-8:30pm: $25
- Friday: 6:00pm-10:30pm
- Ride Tickets
- Each ride takes 2-5 tickets
- Single tickets: $1.50
- Fun Pack 20 tickets: $25
- Family Pack 50 tickets: $50
- Schedule
Click here for more information about the Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival.
“Michael and Rachel Alphonso come from a long line of fishermen. They have an appreciation for fresh, local seafood and care deeply about supporting our local fisherman. Striving to provide the best seafood in the world to their community is their priority.” – alphonsosseafood.com
- Address
- 8134 Highway 23
- Belle Chasse, LA 70037
- Phone Number
- (504) 616-0113
- To-Go Only (Temporarily)
- Hours
- Sunday – Thursday: 10:00am-9:00pm
- Friday – Saturday: 10:00am-10:00pm
- Menu
Click here for more information about Alphonso’s Seafood.