Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival

BELLE CHASSE, La (WGNO) — “The Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival celebrates the rich heritage of the people of Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. Visitors will enjoy great local seafood and other unique, local food specialties. The festival offers continuous live music from popular local bands, and traditional Swamp pop music. Visitors will also enjoy crafts from local artisans, carnival rides, and a kids tent.” – plaqueminesparishfestival.com

April 28-30, 2023

Address 333 F Edward Hebert Blvd., just off of Woodland Highway Belle Chasse, LA 70037

Admission Friday: Free Saturday & Sunday: $5 Children 12 and under are free Cash Only (there will be an ATM onsite) Parking is free

Schedule Friday Hours 6:00pm-10:30pm 5K Race 5:00pm: Race registration & packet pickup Entry Fee: $25 $10 for Students with School ID 6:00pm: Race Starts Music 7:00pm-10:00pm: Groovy 7 Saturday Hours 11:30am-10:30pm Music 12:00pm-3:00pm: Electric Ramble 4:00pm-7:00pm: R&R Smokin Foundation 8:00pm-10:00pm: Supercharger Kids Tent 12:00pm-3:30pm: Pony Tales & Pony Rides 12:00pm-6:00pm: Face Painting and Arts & Crafts 3:00pm-6:00pm: Science on the Geaux Sunday Hours 11:30am-8:30pm Music 12:00pm-2:00pm: BC Boyz 3:00pm-5:00pm: Faith Becnel 6:00pm-8:00pm: Rockin Dopsie Jr & the Zydeco Twisters Kids Tent 12:00pm-3:00pm: Balloon Animals & Face Painting 12:00pm-6:00pm: Arts & Crafts 12:00pm-6:00pm: Caricatures 3:00pm-6:00pm: Hula-Hooping Classes

Carnival Schedule Friday: 6:00pm-10:30pm Armbands: $25 Saturday: 11:30am-10:30pm Armbands: 11:30am-5:00pm: $25 5:00pm-10:30pm: $25 Sunday: 11:30am-10:30pm Armbands 11:30am-4:00pm: $25 5:00pm-8:30pm: $25 Ride Tickets Each ride takes 2-5 tickets Single tickets: $1.50 Fun Pack 20 tickets: $25 Family Pack 50 tickets: $50



Alphonso’s Seafood

“Michael and Rachel Alphonso come from a long line of fishermen. They have an appreciation for fresh, local seafood and care deeply about supporting our local fisherman. Striving to provide the best seafood in the world to their community is their priority.” – alphonsosseafood.com

Address 8134 Highway 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037

Phone Number (504) 616-0113

To-Go Only (Temporarily)

(Temporarily) Hours Sunday – Thursday: 10:00am-9:00pm​ Friday – Saturday: 10:00am-10:00pm

