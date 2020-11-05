Plans for Mardi Gras 2021: Will the Krewes roll?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Happening now, discussions about Mardi Gras 2021. Will they roll in New Orleans?

The New Orleans City Council is in their monthly meeting and that’s one of the topics they are planning to talk about.

The others are a deadline for the Renaming Commission, affordable housing, the City Council Cares Program deadline extension.

So far, they’ve only made it through part of the meeting.

On the topic of Mardi Gras 2021, many people have the same questions. Will we have it? Will parades get the approval to roll? Will they roll elsewhere if New Orleans is a no-go?

This morning, the Krewe of Bacchus announced they will roll down St. Charles Avenue on February 14, pending the City’s approval.

The New Orleans City Council is taking up an ordinance to consider preserving parade positions, parade routes, times, dates, and parade seniority for existing carnival organizations that elect not to parade in 2021.

According to Dan Kelly, the President of Endymion, “All plans for Endymion’s Coronation Ball, Parade and Extravaganza are in place but, like Bacchus, it depends on what the city says.”

Thursday at 5:00 p.m., the krewes will have a meeting at Mardi Gras World to discuss more.

As for the other topics still to be discussed at the City Council meeting:

The first deadline for the Renaming Commission could possibly be at the end of the month. November 30 is when the City Council is proposing that the Street Renaming Commission delivers its initial report and recommendations.

The City Council Cares Program deadline might be extended through December 31. The program helps those who can’t pay their electricity bill and gives a 100-dollar credit for eligible customers.

Another big one up for discussion is affordable housing. The New Orleans City Council will talk about possibly supporting a group’s application for an affordable housing program.

To watch the meeting, click here.

Circling back to Mardi Gras 2021, this could be the first time in 41 years that Mardi Gras doesn’t happen. The last time was in 1979 when NOPD was on strike.

We will keep you up to date on what gets decided.