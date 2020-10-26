NOPD reporting 9 shootings in New Orleans; two are now homicides.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- In the last three days, there has been a total of nine known shooting, according to NOPD and possibly more. Two victims are now dead and those shootings are being reclassified as homicides.

Starting in the Second District Saturday afternoon, there were two separate shootings.

The first, near the intersection of South Genois and Erato Streets. Investigators are now looking at this as a homicide since the adult male victim died at the hospital.

Less than 30 minutes later, there was another shooting with one male victim.

Then, a double shooting happened at the intersection of Hickory and Leonidas Streets. Two male victims were shot in the leg.

Later Saturday night, around 8:00 p.m., in the Fifth District on Mandeville Street, a man was shot twice in his hand.

Moving to Sunday’s reports. NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened in the Sixth District on Freret Street in the 1500 block. A call reporting shots fired came in around 9:30 p.m., one adult male was shot in the leg.

A shooting in the Third District is now reclassified as a homicide. Sometime before 11:00 p-m., shots were fired at Alfred and Sere streets. When NOPD arrived, the adult male victim was suffering from several gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

At 11:05 Sunday night in the Eighth District a shooting occurred at the intersection of O’keefe and Union Streets. An adult male victim heard gunshots and didn’t immediately realize he was hit. The victim went to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Early Monday morning, at 2:07, a male adult victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

NOPD is investigating this shooting and believes it took place in the Fifth District on North Roberston Street.