NOPD needs the communities’ help: Teenage girl and baby boy shot in Central City, two other separate shootings overnight; no suspects. Can you help in this case?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– The community is on high alert Tuesday morning since the New Orleans Police Department announced they are investigating four shootings with no suspects yet.

Local authorities were busy working a double shooting that backed up traffic in Gentilly. A teenage girl and a baby boy were shot on I-10 West near the Franklin Avenue and Louisa Street exit. Both were brought to a hospital but, their condition is unknown, and very few details have been released.

Another shooting happened earlier in Central City that has the NOPD looking for a suspect.

Officers say it happened in the 1500 block of South Liberty Street near Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. One man was injured in the shooting, his condition is also unknown and no other details were provided.

One shooting proved deadly earlier in the evening. This one in the Florida area neighborhood near Musicians’ Village.

The victim was found in the 2200 block of Bartholomew Street. He was brought to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Investigators are still gathering evidence to try and identify who’s responsible for the killing.

Again, as of this morning, there are no suspects in any of these cases. Hoping to quickly move forward in their investigations, the police are asking that if you know something, say something and call crime stoppers at 822- 1111.

